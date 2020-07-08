Foreign traders seek more time

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

FOREIGN traders operating in Kitwe’s high-density settlements have asked the local authority to give them more time to relocate to the central business district.

In January last year, the Kitwe City Council resolved that foreign traders should operate from the central business district to enable local entrepreneurs to thrive in townships.

According to a statement issued by council public relations officer Fridah Leyamina yesterday, the affected traders made the request when they held a consultative meeting with Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kangómbe on Monday.

During the meeting, Mr Kangómbe said foreign traders are partners, but the council wants them to operate from