Foreign traders ordered to leave townships

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

KITWE City Council (KCC) has given foreign traders operating in townships up to Tuesday to relocate to the commercial district in the town centre or risk being thrown out by police.

This follows the expiry of a one-month ultimatum which the traders were given in February this year to relocate their businesses to the town centre.

Initially, the local authority had engaged the foreign traders in October, 2018 to move from townships after local residents complained of losing their businesses to foreign traders.

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang'ombe said the foreign traders operating in townships only have up to Tuesday to relocate from the townships because the