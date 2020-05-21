Foreign players should be genuine articles – Kalume

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ENGLISH Premiership side Manchester United fans will remember then manager Alex Ferguson buying a certain 20-year-old Bebe from a third division Portuguese team without watching him, not even on video.

But he was woeful, lacking even the basic requirements of control. He departed without playing a single match.

In adding his voice to the current debate on the introduction of quotas on foreign players, Super Division side Lusaka Dynamos veteran midfielder Sydney Kalume has also accused some foreign players of allegedly duping teams by sending edited videos of themselves in action so that they can be signed on.

Kalume says teams should take a leaf from Nkana, who signed Ugandan striker Tony Odur from Kampala City Council Authority after he tormented them in the CAF Champions League in 2014.

"Clubs should be watching and monitoring these players before they sign them like what Nkana did when they