Foreign players make Super Division lekker – Apanane

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

BUILDCON Congolese defender Dieugo Apanane says introducing a quota on foreign players in the Zambian league will make the Super Division less competitive.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has said Football House intends to introduce quotas next season to restrict the number of foreign players that can be registered in a single season.

There has been an influx of foreign players in the last few seasons of the Super Division, with some making an impact while others have flattered to deceive.

Having played in Zambia for the last seven years, Apanane is among the longest-serving and consistent foreign players in the