PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman who was cohabiting with an illegal immigrant in Luapula Province has been convicted and fined K60,000 or in default two years imprisonment.

This was after she got arrested by the Kazembe Immigration Office on New Year's Day for harbouring a Congolese man who illegally entered and stayed in the country.