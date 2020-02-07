For legends gone

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

DANNY Kaya, who on his debut album paid tribute to artistes who pioneered the renaissance of Zambian music in the late 90s through his song Big Up, on Friday dedicated part of his performance at Fusion Night Club in Lusaka’s Matero to Daddy Zemus, Lily T, Joe Chibangu and Lloyd of the No Parking Band.

Obviously the death of Lloyd last week prompted Danny, who turned 40 last February and celebrated his 40 years in music with the release of his 10th album Ba Roomie, to pay tribute to the late artistes.

He sang some of their well-known songs such as Chibaba (Daddy Zemus), Moyo Siogula (Lily T0, Am Feeling Laka (Lloyd – No Parking Band) and Takwakabe, his own on which he featured Joe, who was nicknamed The Ambassador by Mondo Music supremo Chisha Folotiya.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/