Footprints of Police Mounted Unit

MOSES WALUBITA, Lusaka

IT IS said you can take a horse to the river but you cannot force it to drink water. One cannot appreciate the truth lying in this old adage until one is faced with a real-life situation, such as when this writer had an opportunity to visit the Zambia Police Mounted Unit at Sikanze Police Camp in Lusaka to learn about the behaviour of horses.

But first things first. The footprints of Zambia Police Mounted Unit can be traced back to 1951 when Colonel J.P.I. Forde took over as Northern Rhodesia Commissioner of Police. He founded a force consisting of 47 gazette officers, 200 inspectors and 1,720 African police constables in four divisions, manning 32 stations and posts.

He was to oversee further expansion of the Police Force. A mounted branch was instituted at Lusaka, including the Northern Rhodesia Police Reserve formed from European and African civilians to work part-time in support of the regular force.