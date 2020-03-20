‘Footers’ knocked out

KELVIN KACHINGWE and NICHOLAS KAWINGA, Lusaka

AS THE coronavirus continues to wreak havoc, a number of entertainment shows are now threatened with cancellation.

For theatre freaks, the postponement this weekend of Footers, a thought-provoking comedy play which the Lusaka Playhouse was supposed to play host to, will be particularly felt.

Mafumu Kollektiv Productions was staging the play as a special commemorative thought – to celebrate the lives and contributions of Augustine Lungu and Shay Linehan to theatre arts in the country.

Augustine died on March 19, 2010 and the opening night on Thursday was to mark 10 years since his passing, while Linehan died in Cardiff, Ireland, last year in June.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/