Football House drama must end

Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

THE happenings in the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee makes sad reading.

Football is serious business and the events at Football House in the last few months must today come to a definitive end.

In the past few weeks, there has been confusion concerning the adoption of Zambia’s candidate for the Confederation of African Football executive committee position, nomination of the best coach and now the reported theft of a server.

In the case of CAF nomination, some executive committee members directly wrote to CAF headquarters opposing their president’s nomination.

Then a memo sent to clubs advising them about the nominations for the MTN awards set for August 17 was later disowned because of a public outcry on the list of coaches.

Conspicuously missing from the list was Zesco United coach George Lwandamina, the man who won everything there was to in the transitional league.

Somehow, the selectors played blind to his unmatched achievements.

Even more surprising have been the happenings from last week. First, executive committee member Elijah ‘Shenko’ Chileshe reported the theft of a server to police.

While the association was preparing a letter to admonish Chileshe and call for disciplinary action to be taken against him, he was also penning his to FIF A headquarters in Zurich.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the server was stolen way back in 2018 and was reported to police.

He says the server disappeared after FAZ called for an audit of the association to cover the pre- and post-2016 elections.

So, if the matter was reported to police in 2018, was Chileshe, an executive committee member, aware?

If he was, then why is he taking it upon himself to report the matter to the same investigative wing?

If he wasn’t aware, why wasn’t he told?

The FAZ executive needs basic smartness in the way it is running football affairs.

There are too many grey areas that are shocking even those with little or no interest in football.

And because of the challenges the executive has, it is spilling over to the performance of national teams.

For once, let the executive do that which is right all the time.

There is no need for vindictiveness or indeed fixing each other. They must realise that they are playing for the same team.

I don’t think Minister of Sports Emmanuel Mulenga should be sorting out basic matters such as the ones manifesting at Football House. He is above that.

phiristeve4@gmail.com,sphiri@daily-mail.co.zm