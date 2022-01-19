Football House confident Asanovic will deliver

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

FOLLOWING the unveiling of Croatian Aljosa Asanovic as new Chipolopolo coach yesterday, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala says there will be no more excuses from Football House if Zambia fails to qualify for the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Kashala said FAZ is certain that under Asanovic, Zambia will return to the Africa Cup after failing to make it on three consecutive times. He said FAZ has disappointed the nation previously but is optimistic that this time there will be no more disappointments. “Yes, we have failed the public in the past but this time we won’t,” Kashala said. “Even if we fail to qualify for the Africa Cup, there will be no excuses, we won’t even say we are building the team.” Zambia failed to qualify for the 2017, 2019 and the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup editions, but Kashala said 2023 is a must.

And the Zambia Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) has welcomed the appointment of Asanovic as the new national team coach. ZAFCA vice-president Lewis Shambulo said the association is happy with the choice FAZ has made to offer the Croat the job. He said Asanovic will not struggle to settle in his new role, having already worked as CLICK TO READ MORE