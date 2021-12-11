Football family mourns ex-FAZ GS Kasengele

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE football family has described the death of former Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary George Kasengele as a loss to the game and the country at large. Kasengele died at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka yesterday after an illness.Former FAZ president Teddy Mulonga said Kasengele was an exceptional administrator with special talent of identifying players and coaches. Mulonga said Kasengele was passionate about football and had extraordinary organisational skills."For me, Kasengele was dependable, good organiser, a pillar and he did everything with great zeal. When we had a stand-off with Government [1998] and some senior players did not want to play, Kasengele led the way in