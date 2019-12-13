Football Association of Zambia to set road map

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has called for a n executive committee meeting on Monday to discuss, among other issues, the road map for next year’s elective annual general meeting tentatively set for March.

According to a circular signed by deputy general secretary Joseph Chimpampwe, the meeting to be held at Football House in Lusaka has on its agenda the appointment of the chairpersons of the electoral body and the electoral appeals body.

The other item on the agenda is the formation of the panel to spearhead the appointment of the national team coach