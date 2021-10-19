Foot and mouth disease situation dire

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Kazungula

FOLLOWING a visit to Mambova area of Kazungula meant to appreciate the extent of the outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD), Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Makoto Chikote has described the situation as “dire”.

Mr Chikote wants the vaccination programme for the cattle to be accelerated in order to save the country’s herd.

FMD has spread to seven of the country’s 10 provinces. The only provinces where the animal disease has not been reported so far are Muchinga, Luapula and Northern.

“I have seen for myself from the small-scale farmers the outbreak of the disease,” Mr Chikote said after veterinary officers showed him the extent of FMD infection on a cow belonging to one of the small-scale farmers in Mambova area on Friday. “[Previously}, I have just been given statements.”

Government plans to spend about K800 million over the next three years on vaccines, surveillance and bio-security measures.

"I have seen and am very much touched and I feel we have to move fast because this disease has affected our herd not only in