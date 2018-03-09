Food security improves – FAO

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’S food security conditions have improved significantly due to increased agricultural output, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has said.

FAO said maize exports are also expected to increase in the 2017/18 marketing season on account of ample domestic supplies.

According to FAO's country briefs on Zambia issued on Monday, there is a notable improvement in food security compared to the previous year, when nearly 163,000 households in rural parts were estimated to be food-insecure and required humanitarian assistance.