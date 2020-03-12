Food for thought

ESTHER MSETEKA and GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

THERE is a cartel by some people to create an artificial shortage of mealie-meal and consequently increase the price of the commodity and export it to the Democratic Republic of Congo to make huge profits.

And Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says some people in Kitwe are buying mealie-meal in bulk to create an artificial shortage.