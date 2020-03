DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE National Olympics Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has congratulated the woman national football team for being the first team sport to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

NOCZ president Alfred Foloko, who watched the Shepolopolo shock African champions Cameroon in the return leg at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Tuesday, has appealed to the business community to help prepare the athletes.