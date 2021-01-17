Follow health measures

THE recommendation by Government that Zambians should embrace steaming their bodies using local herbs in the fight against coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 is timely.

Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has also weighed in to welcome the practice in helping arresting the pandemic.

If the COVID-19 pandemic has affected society in such a devastating manner, fighting it must involve every available means.

The recommended steam therapy involves the inhalation of water vapour coming from boiled substances.

The warm, moist air is thought to work by loosening the mucus in the nasal passages, throat, and lungs. This may relieve symptoms of inflamed, swollen blood vessels in nasal passages.

By the aforesaid definition, COVID-19 is more likely to go deeper than common cold.

Lungs might become inflamed, making it tough for a patient to breathe.

This can lead to pneumonia, an infection of the tiny air sacs called alveoli inside the lungs where blood exchanges oxygen and carbon dioxide. Therefore, steam therapy comes in handy.

There is, however, caution against over-doing the steaming because this can cause health complications like kidney and lung failure.

It is in this breath that RDAZ has said it is important for a person with coronavirus symptoms to steam every day, but not when they are well.

Most Zambians have adopted the steam therapy as a way of preventing themselves not only from contracting coronavirus but other ailments as well.

Different herbs like eucalyptus and mint leaves are being used for steaming with some people doing it on a daily basis.

Local herbs have in the past worked on some people’s bodies and can surely be depended upon even in this day.

Like in the Biblical story where Prophet Jeremiah wondered in Chapter 8 verse 22, “Is there no balm in Gilead; is there no physician there? Why then is not the health of the daughter of my people recovered?

Traditional healers have already weighed in on how they could work with scientific bodies to test herbs that could be useful in the fight against coronavirus.

Amidst all that, there is need for society to be wary of some unscrupulous individuals who may take advantage of the pandemic to deceive people.

Because of the devastating effects of the virus, some people may be desperate to fall prey to unproven solutions to the pandemic.

As much as Government can give guidelines, the onus, as they say, lies on individuals to adhere to set precautions.

Going by the daily updates which are showing higher figures of those contracting the virus and those dying across the world, this is not a time we should drop our guard.

Nothing beats the proverbial adage that ‘prevention is always better than cure’. Only if everyone responded to the coronavirus fight with strict precaution would the spread be prevented.

It is against that background that President Edgar Lungu last Friday moved in to delay the resumption of this year’s school calendar, which should have begun tomorrow.

We will do well by following the set basic principles of masking up, observing social distances, regular washing of hands or sanitising and simply avoiding unnecessary visits by staying home.