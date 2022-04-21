Fole Malembe win 7-goal thriller

CHEWE KALIWILE, Woodlands Stadium

Lusaka

BUFFALOES 2 FOREST 5

THE best mid-week action was served at Woodlands Stadium where there were three braces with one of them coming from former international Clifford Mulenga.

The only downside to the game is that it had little impact on the Super League other than reminding spectators of what Green Buffaloes have been all about in recent weeks.

For Forest Rangers, they have something to possibly build on for next season with Ian Bakala in charge from the start.

Forest started with intent, with Jonathan Munalula forcing a save from Buffaloes goalkeeper Godfrey Silavwe on three minutes. Harry Milanzi Jr tested the Forest goalkeeper from long range a few minutes later while Jack Chirwa also went close for Buffaloes with a free-kick on 10 minutes.

Forest took the lead on 20 minutes through Amenu Moro after a lapse in concentration from the Buffalos back line. The Ndola side doubled the lead when Mulenga placed the ball in the bottom right corner after being put through