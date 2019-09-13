Focus shifts to Manda Hill

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE country’s focus today shifts to Parliament where President Edgar Lungu is expected to reassure citizens about the bright future amidst climate change-induced challenges.

After the glitz of mounted police, motorcade and fly-past that precede the official opening of Parliament, President Lungu is expected to point to the ‘silver lining embedded in the dark cloud’.

The official opening comes at a time the President’s voice is needed most to rally citizens around development in all sectors of the economy. CLICK TO READ MORE