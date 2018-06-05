Focus on environmental challenges

ANALYSIS: BENEDICT TEMBO

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has made two important pronoucements which point to his Government’s desire for sound environmental stewardship.

President Lungu has re-launched the ‘Make Zambia clean, green and healthy’ campaign as well as the Plant 1 million trees.

The decrees by the President point to the role of the executive, which is to make policy and coordinate its implementation.

The corporate world on the other hand can contribute funding as a form of social responsibility and helping in educational and public awareness build-up.

In Lusaka, some business houses have teamed up with the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) in picking up garbage from selected parts of the city to the Chunga dumpsite.

However, this collaboration is a one-off, given that it only takes place during the end of the month when the ‘Make Zambia clean, green and healthy’ is commemorated.

ZEMA and local authorities need sustainable and predictable partnerships which the Zambia National Service (ZNS) offered to the Lusaka City Council.

Towards the beginning of every rainy season, ZNS makes available its trucks and personnel to pick up garbage from Lusaka City Market.

For the ‘Make Zambia clean, green and health’ campaign to succeed, there will be need for more goodwill from the corporate world.

Similarly, I expect all construction companies to support the Plant 1 million trees campaign because they are responsible for destruction of the eco-system during implementation of projects.

The Road Development Agency, the National Road Fund Agency, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing should collaborate with the Ministry of Environment, Sanitation and Water Development in ensuring that its clients adhere to sound environment stewardship.

Construction companies should find it morally right to give back to communities in which they are operating to ensure that the environment and eco-system are restored.

The role of corporate world is to provide additional or supplementary technical or financial support to the project as is the case in most parts of the world like Brazil and European countries.

Research and development is another role that the corporate organisations can subscribe to including the dissemination of this information to the bigger public such as schools, towns and homes through media outlets and digital websites. Companies and banks could also provide some form of funding to farmers and villagers and other forest users. Environmental protection is a responsibility for all members of the society as such all agents of change have a role in its rejuvenation such as growing trees and grass lands.

As we commemorate World Environment Day, we should also re-look at some of the investment policies and how they are contributing to harming our environment.

Even if Zambia is in dire need of investment, there is no way we can be desperate to an extent that we are even tolerating investors to be importing second-hand tyres.

Second-hand tyres are too dangerous. They have been the main cause of accidents on public roads.

Tyres are hugely important and critical in the overral safety and stability of motor vehicles, tractors and a other mobile equipment on public roads.

Government should through the Road Transport and Safety Agency ban the use and importation of second hand tyres because their durability and safety aspects cannot be guaranteed.

As we commemorate World Environment Day, the United Nation’s most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment, let us reflect our roles as stewards of the environment.

Let us focus on the environmental challenges we are facing and support the effort to address them.

#BeatPlasticPollution tag! is the global theme for World Environment Day but ZEMA has rounded it up to ‘Beat Pollution for a clean and green Zambia’.

The author is editorials editor at the Zambia Daily Mail