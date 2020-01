ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said the Patriotic Front (PF) is focusing beyond the 2021 general elections so that the next generation of Zambians inherits a better country.

President Lungu said the PF will continue steering the country towards middle-income status by the year 2030 and a fully developed country by 2064.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/