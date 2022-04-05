FNB spends K1 billion on agro, commercial sectors

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

FIRST National Bank (FNB) Zambia has in the last 13 years spent over K1.6 billion in financing projects aimed at stimulating growth in the agriculture and commercial property sectors.

Last Friday, the financial institution, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Rand Group South Africa, marked 13 years of operating in Zambia.

The bank started operations in Zambia on April 1, 2009.

“As we celebrate our 13th anniversary of operating in Zambia on 1 April 2022, it is gratifying that we continue to receive support from our valuable customers and stakeholders as well as our employees, who remain our biggest asset,” FNB Zambia chief executive officer Bydon Longwe said.

“We have entered our teenage years of offering banking services and are proud of the achievements made thus far. We are excited about the future and the positive contribution we will continue to make to the Zambian economy.”

In a statement issued by brand and communications manager Karen Adams, the bank stated that it scored success in the delivery of quality services to its customers with 3,500 point of sale devices operating in Zambia, and