FNB, service stations partner to promote cashless transactions

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

FIRST National Bank (FNB) Zambia has partnered with 95 service stations to streamline business processes and to further encourage cashless transactions.

FNB Zambia head business and commercial banking Yokonia Ngoma said the platforms will provide consumers with immense benefits as there are no restrictions imposed compared to the traditional way of doing business.

Mr Ngoma said the initiative seeks to enhance efficiency and convenience for both fuel service stations and motorists.

This is contained in a statement issued by FNB Zambia corporate affairs executive Luke Njovu on Wednesday.

