FNB, NWEC ties to benefit 10,000 households

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

FIRST National Bank (FNB) Zambia has partnered with North-Western Energy Corporation (NWEC) Limited to enhance the construction and management of electricity to benefit 10,000 households and businesses in non-mining areas in the region.

The project, which is part of the US$20 million overall investment by FNB, will help to improve the operation and distribution management of electricity in Lumwana, Kalumbila and Solwezi (Kabitaka) concession and surrounding parts.

NWEC Limited chairperson Andrew Kamanga said the financing partnership will ensure the continuation and