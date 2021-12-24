FNB customers rush for cash

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

FIRST National Bank (FNB) Zambia has recorded a positive response from its customers across all business segments who have accessed K533 million out of the K550 million the organisation acquired from the Bank of Zambia’s K10 billion coronavirus relief funds. And FNB Zambia head of strategic marketing and communications Kasali Kaingu said its cash plus agency model is a testament to how the bank seeks to offer real help and convenience to customers as evidenced by the growing transaction levels. In reviewing the year and giving an outlook for 2022, Mrs Kaingu said the bank recorded positive milestones in its operations in 2021. “FNB accessed K550 million from the K10 billion Medium Term Targeted Refinancing Facility. The response has been very good with the last tranche being applied to retail customers in this last half of the calendar year.

“The amount disbursed as at November 30, 2021 is K533 million. The facility has been disbursed to our customers in the segments we support in the retail, business and corporate segments,” she said. Mrs Kaingu said FNB acknowledges that women can contribute to growth not only by building businesses but also by better managing their financial resources. “The women’s banking value proposition Helping Everyone Woman Rise (H.E.R) was launched last November and has so far been well received not only because it is an offering that is tailor-made to women but because of its unique valuable benefits for women,” she said. “In short, this solution will complement many other CLICK TO READ MORE