FNB bags 2 awards

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

INCREASED uptake and usage of Visa cards has enabled First National Bank Zambia (FNB) to receive a double recognition for its contribution to boosting electronic transactions in the country.

FNB head of retail banking Kabanda Lilanda said the two awards reflect the tremendous work that has been put into the rewards programme, which has helped the bank have the highest active rate in the market.

FNB Zambia was presented with the Visa Cross Border Champion 2019 and Visa Card Warrior 2019 awards in recognition of the Cash Back Rewards programme, and