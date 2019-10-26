Fly higher, Eagles told

ROBINSON KUNDA and DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GREEN Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi has urged his players not to feel inferior when they face Moroccan side Hassania Agadir in tomorrow’s Confederation Cup pre-group stage first leg at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Chiyangi said at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday that although Hassania are more experienced in continental matches, Eagles want to qualify to the group stage.