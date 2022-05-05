Flu outbreak confirmed

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS FOUR people succumb to coronavirus, Zambia has confirmed an outbreak of influenza. Influenza is a common respiratory disease with flu signs and symptoms similar to those presented in COVID-19. The symptoms include fever, chills, headache, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, congestion of the chest and a runny nose. Despite the disease being more common in children than adults, some people may experience vomiting and diarrhoea. Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said during a briefing yesterday that on April 12 this year, the Lusaka District Health Office was notified of an increase in persons presenting flu-like symptoms around University of Zambia. Ms Masebo said Zambia’s disease intelligence team led by the Zambia National Public Health Institute later investigated the upsurge in flu-like illness. “A total of 40 samples were collected and tested at the National Virology Laboratory, based at University Teaching Hospitals. Investigations revealed all except one were infected with Influenza H3N2,” she said. The minister said this represents a 97.5 percent positivity rate CLICK TO READ MORE