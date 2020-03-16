Flu inspectors deployed

NANCY SIAME

TEAMS of public health inspectors have been deployed to the seven constituencies in Lusaka to conduct sensitisation campaigns against the coronavirus.

The groups are targeting public places such as markets, malls, bus stations, schools and churches.

Lusaka City Council public relations manager George Sichimba said key messages on how to prevent coronavirus, among them regular washing of hands with soap or use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser and to avoid handshakes are