Floyd killing saddens US envoy

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

UNITED States (US) Embassy in Zambia Chargé d’Affaires David Young is saddened by the death of George Floyd, a black American who was allegedly killed by a white police officer in that country.

Mr Young said the US Embassy in Zambia is grieving over the killing of Mr Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, Mr Floyd, 46, who was suspected of passing a counterfeit US$20 bill, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, suffocated him while he was handcuffed, face down in the street.

His death has sparked riots across the US against racism and police killing of African Americans."My country is struggling with issues of racial discrimination and violence. It was a horrific scene that shocked us as a country and all people around the world," said Mr Young.