Floods leave 1.3 million people in need

KALONDE NYATI

Kasama

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina yesterday visited two provinces to assess the impact of floods which have affected 1.3 million people across the country.

Mrs Wina said despite the suspension of most activities and movement of people in the wake of COVID-19, it is necessary for Government to assess the floods situation and help affected communities.

About 40 districts of the country have been affected by floods following the heavy rains experienced this season.

The Vice-President, who started her tour of duty in Kasama in Northern Province, also travelled to Chinsali in Muchinga Province. CLICK TO READ MORE