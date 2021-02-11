Floods expected today

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

FLOODS are expected in nine of the 10 provinces of the country due to today’s and yesterday’s heavy rains, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has warned.

The rains are likely to cause flash floods and water-logging in low-lying areas.

Affected provinces are North-Western, Central, Western, Luapula, Southern, Copperbelt, Northern, Eastern and Muchinga.

Lusaka is the only province which the Zambia Meteorological Department has not projected to record heavy rainfall during this