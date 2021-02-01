Floods displace over 250 Lusangazi families

MORE than 250 families have been displaced from their homes while several crop fields have been submerged in water following flash floods in the valley area of Lusangazi district in Eastern Province.

ZANIS reports that the affected families are now homeless and without food while agriculture authorities fear widespread crop damage, which may lead to hunger.

Lusangazi district agriculture coordinator Friday Sikombe estimates that 89 hectares of maize, 53 hectares of soya beans, 15 hectares of sunflower and 12 hectares of groundnut fields have been submerged.

“Most of the crops here have been damaged due to flash floods. As you can see, maize, soya beans, sunflower and groundnuts have all been submerged in water,” he said.

Mr Sikombe said the damage to the crops may be more than the current estimates because some of the flooded areas such as Chiwale and Chikowa are not being accessed by road as the area has been completely cut CLICK TO READ MORE