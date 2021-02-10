Floods destroy hundreds of maize fields

BENEDICT TEMBO, Kalabo

OVER one hundred hectares of maize fields have been submerged in Libonda ward of Liuwa constituency in Kalabo district in Western Province.

In an interview, Libonda ward councillor Musiyalela Musiyalela said about one thousand peasant farmers in the whole area have been affected by flash floods.

Mr Musiyalela said there is looming hunger in the ward as the affected peasant farmers depend only on maize.

The civic leader said people in the ward are facing difficulties in accessing food to feed their families as they do not have an alternative source of livelihood.

Mr Musiyalela said there is urgent need for Government, through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), to quicken the distribution of relief food to