Flip-flopping FAZ blames it on clubs

ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

LESS than 24 hours after Zambia Premier League interim manager Brian Mulenga sent a memo to the clubs informing them that games will not be suspended or postponed despite an upswing in the numbers of COVID-19, there was a change of position by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) following an executive committee meeting.

The league will now end on August 6 after two more rounds according to a statement issued by FAZ, which blames the early conclusion on failure by clubs to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

According to a statement released by communications manager Sydney Mungala, the current season will close after Week 27 and thereafter the champions for both the Super Division and Eden University National Division One will be decided.

“The decision to close the league has been necessitated by the concerns that the association has received from various stakeholders especially Government through the Ministry of Health particularly from Zambia National Public Health Institute,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said. CLICK TO READ MORE