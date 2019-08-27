Fleet management policy game changer

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

THE coming of the fleet management policy may be a game changer towards prudent utilisation of Government vehicles and enhancing service delivery in the public service.

Government spends an estimated K2.1 million per year on repairs, maintenance and replacement of public vehicles largely due to abuse by officers, according to the Ministry of Works and Supply, the custodian of the state fleet.

On August 12, 2019, a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Edgar Lungu approved the implementation of a fleet management policy to reduce the cost of Government operations.

Cabinet is of the view that the fleet management policy would improve operational mobility, efficiency and cost effectiveness in the management of Government vehicles, plant and equipment in order to enhance service delivery.