Fleet management policy- A must for trucking industry

MUKELA MANGOLWA, Lusaka

ROAD traffic crash fatalities and injuries are a global public health concern and Zambia is no exception to this pandemic. The 2018 World Health Organisation global status report on road safety revealed that 1.35 million lives are lost globally as a result of road traffic accidents each year.

Although Zambia has recorded a reduction in number of fatalities in road traffic crashes in three recent successive years, road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries are still unacceptably high. This explains our failure as a country to meet the United Nations Global Decade of Action on road safety, sustainable development goal 3.6 and Seventh National Development Goal (7NDP) whose objectives was to reduce road traffic fatalities by 50 percent by 2020.

Available statistics have also shown that accidents impact the commercial transporters adversely as most of them involve trucks or commercial vehicles; from medical bills to vehicle repairs to lost productivity due to downtime. Annual insurance rates could also increase by about a third when an employee has a collision that includes damage to both the driver and the vehicle. Even a crash that doesn’t result in any injuries can raise insurance rates by almost a quarter.

It is for this reason that the RTSA has been engaging and encouraging transporters to have fleet management policies at workplaces in an effort to reduce the risk of road collisions and accidents.

To help operators improve truck driver safety, in today’s column, we have assembled a list of safety tips for truck drivers and we hope these tips will help improve fleet safety and reduce the risk of collisions on our roads involving trucks.

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of road collisions. Nine percent of all fatal crashes in the past seven years have involved distracted drivers. Drivers can get distracted for a variety of