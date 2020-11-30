Flashes of light at end of tunnel

FRANCIS LUNGU, Nakonde

CHIEFDOMS of Kafwimbi in Isoka and Waitwika in Nakonde – both in Muchinga Province – are at the verge of witnessing unprecedented development.

Electricity pole lines under grid extension projects are being installed by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) across the two chiefdoms, which have over 300 villages under them.

To the villagers there, this beckons not just a change of living standards, but also a new chapter in entrepreneurial undertakings, similar to the lifestyle they have only dreamed of and seen in urban areas.

The anticipated social and economic transformation in the two chiefdoms will soon be realised through the launch of electricity projects by REA.

Given that the two rural communities have never had access to electricity before, Chief Kafwimbi and Chieftainess Waitwika are optimistic that when the power button is turned on, livelihoods in their areas will be transformed.

REA is implementing the 55-kilometre (km) 11kilovoltage (kV) power line called Kalungu-Sansamwenje Grid Extension within the Kafwimbi chiefdom and CLICK TO READ MORE