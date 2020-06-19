Fixed income assets demand on the rise

KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

DEMAND for fixed income assets last week increased as investors sought safe havens to secure their investments.

Zanaco said the market witnessed a continued chase for fixed income assets with activity in the secondary bond market rising after seeing a near 377 percent jump the preceding week.

Although the number of bonds that were traded last week fell to 22 from 36, the face value of all the traded bonds rose by 10.1 percent to K134.43 million from K122.13 million.

In its weekly financial market update issued on Wednesday, the tenors expected for the three-year and seven-year bonds witnessed activity.

"Despite recording the least trades at two, 10-year bonds accounted for more than half about 53.2 percent of the total face value, while five-year bonds were second at 33.3 percent with eleven trades. The rest of the activity was shared between 15-year and two-year bonds at 13.2 percent and 0.3 percentage point after registering six and three trades respectively," Zanaco said.