FISP needs momentum

The Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) has been the mainstay of Zambia’s food basket. This has to continue to ensure food security in the country.

Under FISP, Government distributes subsidised agricultural farming inputs to small-scale producers of maize, the country’s staple food crop.

FISP, introduced in the 2009-2010 farming season, was transformed from the Farmer Support Programme (FSP).

FISP has continued to dominate the agricultural sector because of the significant role small-scale farmers play in beefing up Zambia’s strategic food reserves.

Zambia’s agriculture sector has continued being robust as a direct result of the robust FISP programme.

Commercial farmers are significant players on the food and agricultural markets, but it is the smallholder farmers that make the difference between a bumper harvest and starvation in the country.

It is the contribution of these small-scale farmers that has ensured that Zambia reaps bumper harvests year after year. This is so even in times when there is a drought and some parts of the country record crop harvest deficits.

These overall consistently good maize harvests have helped to stabilise prices, although there are times when the costs and low supplies have forced prices up.

It is these peasant farmers that supply the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for Zambia’s food reserves. They, therefore, must be respected and more importantly support to them must continue.

Unfortunately, there are some millers, as is typical of shrewd businessmen and women, who would want to take advantage of the small-scale farmers to maximise on their profits.

Some even try to cause a crisis that would compel FRA to sell the maize in reserve to them at low prices. When they mill this grain, the prices of their mealie meal is not reflective of the low prices they buy the grain at. This is wrong.

This evidently explains why President Edgar Lungu has said Government will not work with millers who attempt to manipulate the State to have access to cheaper maize from the FRA.

The President said this yesterday during the launch of the FISP 2020-2021 agricultural season in Chisamba.

President Lungu said Government is aware that there are some millers who are not buying maize from farmers but are waiting for an opportune time to pounce on cheaper grain from FRA.

He said Government will fight and avoid market distortions, which normally disadvantage serious farmers, millers and grain traders.

Government has always held smallholder farmers close to its heart in practicable efforts to make food affordable to most, if not all, households in the country.

Through FISP, smallholder farmers are empowered to have access to inputs which would otherwise cost them a fortune.

Government’s commitment to keeping these farmers “in business” is yet again reflected in the early launch of the programme this farming season.

It is unprecedented that several months before the rains even start, fertiliser – the key input – is already in depot across the country. Seed too is being distributed. What better way of ensuring massive crop production than this?

Unlike in the past, farmers can now plan ahead and even on a bigger scale that would lift them out of the lowest rank of agriculture producers, to be self-sustaining farmers.

With projections that rains will again be average to above average this season, there is no reason for the farmers to hold back on expanding their hectarage under cultivation.

There is also the assurance of their grain being bought after harvest at a highly competitive price. It is, somewhat, strange though that some small-scale farmers are holding on to their harvest.

Of course they should not sell all of their grain. They should keep some for their consumption. But to hold on to the maize and only to sell it later to ‘briefcase’ buyers at much lower prices makes no sense.

So as this FISP is being rolled out, there must be more sentitisation on the genuine benefits of selling their grain to FRA. After all, payment is instant.

There is also need to decisively deal with some bottlenecks that hinder the smooth implementation of FISP.

Among these challenges, is the limitation of crops that these farmers grow. It is good that they are being encouraged to diversify. There is need for momentum on this front. Other crops like groundnuts, soyabeans, cassava and millet are viable options.

With improved farming methods, such as upgrading from hoe to plough, Zambia will get even better in food production through the small-scale farmers.