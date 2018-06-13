FISP, FRA retrogressive

Dear editor,

THE Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and the Food and Reserve Agency are not only retrogressive but detrimental to the development of agriculture.FISP should and must be abolished, recapitalise cooperative bank where farmers can borrow at a lower rate any time of the year.

FRA should be placed under the office of the Vice-President and administered through the District Agriculture Coordinator’s office and allow cooperatives to store the reserves.

Invest in research and development of exportable Agriculture products.

KANUNGWE

Lusaka