FISP audit welcome

FARMING in Zambia has for long been dogged by many challenges, which include high cost of production. The depletion of nutrients in soils has increased the need for chemical fertilisers among farmers to improve their yields. Most small-scale farmers in rural areas have had to put up with the worst experiences in farming to ensure food security at household level.

Climate change has added more problems to farming, especially in drought-prone regions of the country. Lack of money to invest in their agricultural activities has resulted in most rural farmers depending on handouts from Government under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). Under this programme, successive governments have provided vulnerable farmers with subsidised farm inputs to increase crop production. However, the well-intended programme has not been without controversies. Mismanagement of the programme by some co-operatives and other interest groups assigned to disburse the inputs to farmers has thrown the entire scheme in disarray. There have been reports of ghost farmers benefiting from FISP while many deserving peasant farmers have been left out. Some farmers have complained of unfair distribution of inputs by those entrusted to manage the programme. Above all, the entire programme has been characterised by corrupt practices, which include officials illegally selling inputs which are meant for vulnerable but viable farmers.The planned audit of FISP by the Ministry of Agriculture is a step in the right direction to bring sanity in the sector. Answering questions in Parliament yesterday, Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri said Government is reviewing FISP to make effective changes. The minister said the audit will enable farmers on direct and electronic voucher system support to get equal bags of inputs. “The current FISP arrangement is not going to be changed. We will carry over with whatever our friends, the previous government, [were] doing. The only thing we will do is to equalise the number of bags on the programme. “No new farmers or cooperatives will be added to the programme. A new system will be for the next farming season, which will be 2022/2023,” Mr Phiri said.

The decision will ensure equity in the distribution of inputs and guarantee farmers of transparency in the system. It is sad that some farmers who accessed the input packs directly got more packs than those on e-voucher payment system.

We urge all stakeholders in the agriculture sector to support the move by Government to streamline the operations and management of FISP. There can be no real value from the programme if players in the system take advantage of peasant farmers to advance their own personal benefits. Small-scale farmers need to derive real benefits from the scheme and eventually become self-sufficient. Most farmers have been on the same programme for many years because they have been exploited by those entrusted to distribute the subsidised inputs. Small-scale farmers also need to take advantage of the FISP audit by Government to have a chance of accessing inputs without problems. Farmers should also take note that FISP is meant to give them a push in farming up to the time that they will be able to stand on their own. Regrettably, most small-scale farmers have remained dependent on FISP when they should have been at a different level by now. This behaviour has denied new farmers a chance to access FISP because Government can only manage to help a specific number at a given period. However, the minister’s statement that the number of beneficiaries is likely to be increased in the 2022-2023 farming season gives hope to those who have been disadvantaged in the current arrangement. We welcome the FISP audit and hope that sanity will prevail in the management of the programme.