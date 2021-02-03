Fishing ban extension cancelled

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has withdrawn the extension of the fishing ban to allow for wider consultation by stakeholders, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Zambia consults countries she shares water bodies with on the fishing ban.

She shares the Zambezi River with Zimbabwe and Namibia, Kabango River with Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo on Luapula and Bangweulu rivers and Lake Tanganyika with Tanzania and Burundi.

Mrs Wina told Parliament yesterday in a statement that the current fishing ban ends on February 28, 2021.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock had proposed to extend the fishing ban up to May 31, 2021 but there was widespread outcry by