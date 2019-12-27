Fishermen entering DRC risk arrest

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, MWILA NTAMBI

FISHERMEN in Chiengi district in Luapula Province are allegedly conducting fishing activities on the water bodies in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following the fish ban imposed by Government early this month.

Two weeks ago, authorities in the DRC almost arrested Zambian fishermen from Chiengi who were allegedly found fishing in the breeding grounds but Government officials on the Zambian side quickly intervened in the matter