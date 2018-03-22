Fisheries takes charge of imports, exports

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ALL import and export permits for fisheries and livestock-related products will now be processed by Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary David Shamulenge said yesterday that the decision follows the splitting of the then Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock last year into ministries of Agriculture and Fisheries and Livestock.

He said at a media briefing that the Ministry of Agriculture will continue to issue import and export permits for crop-related products.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/