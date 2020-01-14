‘Fish promo way to go’

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE private sector should invest in fish tourism as a way of boosting fish farming, Zambia Aquaculture Cooperative Society (ZACOSO) Limited board chairperson Collins Kachaka has said.

Fish tourism promotes domestic and international tourism as it allows individuals and families to go fishing in private ponds, rivers and lakes at a fee for the purpose of recreational activities.

Dr Kachaka said fish tourism is a concept which should be supported considering that it will also help reduce poverty in the country while improving nutrition CLICK TO READ MORE