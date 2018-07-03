Fish farming good investment, profitable

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

A LUSAKA based fish farmer Collins Kachika has urged Chipata residents to invest in fish farming because it is more profitable than any other form of farming.

Dr Kachika, who is also University of Zambia (UNZA) Centre for Information Communication Technologies director said it is time Chipata City creating its own wealth.

He said this in an interview ahead of a three day fish farming training for Chipata residents which will run from July 2-4 in Chipata.

“Fish farming is less costly, simple to manage and more profitable compared to other forms of farming,” he said.

Dr Kachika has teamed up with Victor Series production chief executive officer Joseph Mushalika to train more than READ MORE