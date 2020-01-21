Fish farming can wipe out poverty

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

OF the 5.9 million households engaged in agriculture, only 9,000 are in fish farming.

This is an indication that more needs to be done to upscale fish farming, which has potential to alleviate poverty.

Fish farming provides employment opportunities, food security and household income.

As of January 2018, there were 9,615 households accounting for 0.42 percent of the agricultural households involved in fish farming