Fish farming can create billionaires

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

SOME of the distinct features that favour fish farming in Zambia are the suitable weather conditions and access to adequate water bodies.

The favourable key features, though detrimental to the growth of aquaculture, have not been fully utilised.

The expansion of fish farming is not happening at a fast pace as it is in its infancy.

It is for this reason that President Edgar Lungu has set an example to prospect fish farmers by venturing in fish farming.

The head of State has fish ponds at State House and State Lodge in Lusaka