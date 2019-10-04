‘Fish corridor should be fully exploited’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE use of the Zambia-Malawi Fish Corridor has the potential to boost trade that could help in generating income, improve food and nutrition security for small-scale farmers and traders, particularly those in Eastern Province, a senior government official says.

Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (Chipata) senior fish culturist Toloka Khosa said huge potential for exporting large volumes of dried fish and fish products could have a significant socio-economic contribution to the two countries.